Nurses, Teachers, Announce strike…They will only work 2 days per week

Injure One Injure All… Zimbabwe nurses and teachers unions have signed a historic pact to begin simultaneous and multi-pronged protests against Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government.

In a meeting held yesterday, the powerful unions representing the Education and Nursing services resolved to start strikes over poor working conditions and Bond Notes payments.

We publish their resolution below:

Whereas all Teachers Unions and Zimbabwe Nurses Association(ZINA) met today in Harare and made this declaration:

a, We are in total solidarity with the doctors and all medical personnel currently on job action;

b, We are in total disagreement with the Government’s open threats against them…

c, As the Education and Nursing Services Sector, we have unanimously resolved with effect from this day, 3rd January 2019 that:

-Our members will not be able to attend their services for more than 2 days a week.

-Our salaries be paid in US$ with effect from October 2018

-If the Government harass any of the Education and Health Services members, the concept of injure one injure all will immediately kick in..