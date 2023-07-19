Zimbabwe and Zambia tourism authorities are putting in place modalities to market shared tourist attractions such as Victoria Falls and Lake Kariba for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Ministers of Tourism from the two Southern African countries met recently and set the ball rolling for Zimbabwe and Zambia to collaborate in marketing shared tourism attractions, including the Zambezi River, Victoria Falls and Lake Kariba.

As a follow-up to the directive, tourism authorities from Zimbabwe and Zambia are meeting in Victoria Falls, where this Wednesday they agreed to tap into the potential for tourism in the region.

“We want the world to know about the tourism offerings that are found in both Zimbabwe and Zambia. We know very well that there is power in collaboration, and we want to tap into that,” said Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Chief Executive Officer, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka.

Zambia Tourism Agency Chief Executive Officer, Mr Matongo Mwatamwand weighed in saying, “The collaborations are not ending with marketing, we will also assist each other on training programmes of our secretariat through exchange programmes and others. This collaboration will help expedite tourism recovery in Zimbabwe and Zambia post-COVID-19.

A similar meeting will also be held in Livingstone, Zambia.

The two neighbours are members of the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA) which is developing a regional brand to jointly market the five countries that are part of the tourism zone.

ZBC