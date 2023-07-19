The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of robbery in which a man (44) lost US$ 12 222.00 cash to four unknown suspects travelling in a Honda Fit vehicle on 18/07/23 along Hombarume Road, between Zengeza turn-off and Zengeza 2 Shopping Centre.

The suspects had offered the complainant a lift from Huruyadzo Shopping centre, Chitungwiza to Harare Central Business District.

Apparently, ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 18/07/23 at the 12 kilometre peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road where three people were killed whilst five others were injured.

A Toyota Quantum vehicle with twelve passengers on board encroached onto the opposite lane resulting in the vehicle being hit on the right side by a Webber bus with 35 passengers on board.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

