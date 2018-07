MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa speaking to reporters in Harare has warned his Zanu PF rival that he will not quit elections slated for Monday next week .

Chamisa who said he is not boycotting the election called on voters to bring out an “avalanche” and “overwhelm ZEC and Zanu PF’s rigging schemes.”

“We’ll have a new government on Tuesday,” Chamisa told reporters in Harare this morning.