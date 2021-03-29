Zimbabwe Warriors senior football team The Warriors take on Zambia in an AFCON Group H qualifier tonight at 21:00(CAT) at the National Sports Stadium.

This match will be used to assess players as Zimbabwe and Zambia are now focused on upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Today’s line-up will see a number of new faces playing including Victor Kamhuka(BOTTOM LEFT) and highly rated Spain based goalkeeper, Martin Mapisa.

The coach has made wholesale changes to the team that started against Botswana with only wingbacks Takudzwa Chimwemwe and Onismor Bhasera as well as Ovidy Karuru retaining their places.

Malaysia-based defender Victor Kamhuka partners Alec Mudimu in central defence with Butholezwe Ncube providing the shield.

Tafadzwa Rusike will play the box-to-box role with Last Jesi and Romario Matova coming from the wings while Karuru will be deployed behind Evans Rusike in a 4-4-2 formation.

Here is the starting eleven for Zimbabwe vs Zambia today;