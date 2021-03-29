Fashionista Toyin Lawani has clashed with some of her followers over her nun outfit to the premiere of the movie The Prophetess asking her to repent.

Toyin Lawani took her creativity to another level with her outfit to the movie premiere and some of her followers think she has disrespected their religion hence asking her to repent.

Toyin Lawani who was ready for their backlash and insults replied almost all their comments making it clear to them that she isn’t bothered with whatever they say.

She was even happy when some threatened to unfollow her saying she has just lost some followers because of what she did calling her daughter of Jezebel asking her to repent.

