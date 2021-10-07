Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti and the Dominican Republic remain on the red list.

Zimbabwe Warriors face the Black Stars in Harare on 12 October, and there have been fears that the England-based stars in the squad would miss the encounter due to regulations required on all players visiting red-listed countries.

The quartet of Marvellous Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa, Brendan Galloway and Jordan Zemura should now be in a position to play in Harare after Zifa had dropped them for the home match.

The UK-based players — Nakamba, Zemura, Galloway and Darikwa — were initially not available for the second leg because of quarantine requirements when they return to their clubs.