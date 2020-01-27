Khama Billiat Stabbed By Baby Mama With Screw Driver Over DNA Tests

Kaizer Chiefs star and Zimbabwean Warriors soccer player Khama Billiat was involved in a nasty fight with a woman who won’t let him go. The unnamed lady claims Billiat is the father of her her 9-month-old child and should pay maintenance.

There was drama when the footballer tussled with the woman, was stabbed and had to go to a nearby police station to get the issue settled with the aggressive former lover.

It all started when his baby mama demanded he pays for his child, something he used to do but suddenly stopped after demanding DNA tests to prove the child was his. The situation became tense as the 23-year-old baby mama got incensed and stabbed Khama Billiat on his hand, causing minor tissue damage.

To diffuse the situation it is alleged Khama proposed that the two go to a police station in Midrand and try to find a solution amicably. According to a source close to the woman said the situation escalated at the police station and they exchanged a few words in front of a crowd that was at the cop shop for their own business. To make matters worse, it was also alleged that police seemed uninterested with the story once they figured out it was Khama Billiat instead asking for selfies.

Another officer said the scuffle was only defused after Billiat agreed to pay for his child but said the Chiefs player insisted that a DNA test was necessary because he had doubts that the child was his.

According to the woman’s mother, Billiat had been paying R8 000 a month for the upkeep of the child in the past four months. He had also paid R30 000 for baby preparation and rent during happier times.

However, she said things changed and the soccer star stopped paying for the child and towards her rent.

Khama Billiat was not available for comment.

