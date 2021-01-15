Picture credit- Aaron Ufumeli: The long awaited 6th edition of the CHAN-African Nations Football Championship kicks off tomorrow Saturday January 16 in Cameroon.

The opening ceremony will take place at the Amadou Ahidjo stadium where the President of the world football governing body FIFA, Gianni Infantino will attend before Zimbabwe Warriors play the indomitable lions of Cameroon at 6PM CAT.

Zimbabwe’s other group opponents are Mali and Burkina Faso.

Here is how Zimbabwe’s fixtures look like:

Zimbabwe vs Cameroon 16/1

Zimbabwe Vs Burkina Faso 20/1

Zimbabwe Vs Mali 24/1

Zimbabwe final 11 team lineup will be taken from the following list:

Goalkeepers Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders) Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos) Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders Peter Muduwa (Highlanders) Partson Jaure (Dynamos) Tafadzwa Jaravani (Caps United) Ian Nekati (Chicken inn) Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars) Carlos Mavhurume (Caps United) Pawell Govere (Golden Eagles) Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders) Talent Chamboko (Manica Diamonds).

Midfielders Richard Hachiro (Caps United) Ronald Chitiyo (Caps United) Shadreck Nyahwa (Bulawayo Chiefs) Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum Stars) Leeroy Mavunga (Caps United) Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City) King Nadolo (Dynamos) Denver Mukamba (Ngezi Platinum Stars).

Strikers Obriel Chirinda (Chicken inn) Thomas Chideu (Harare City) Farau Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs)

The other groups

