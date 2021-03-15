THE ZIMBABWE NATIONAL TEAM members have started trooping into camp ahead of crunchy Afcon Qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia with the local players being the first group to camp on Saturday.

The squad is camped in Harare where they are undergoing a 10-day mandatory isolation. They will still be training while waiting for the foreign contingent which will start arriving on Saturday.

The local players that have reported for duty include only those that were named in the preliminary squad. These are goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, defenders Shadreck Nyahwa and Carlos Mavhurume, the midfield trio of Brian Banda, King Nadolo and Tatenda Tavengwa as well as striker Farau Matare.

Those that were placed on standby will isolate at home.

Kadewere, Munetsi could still play

France-based pair of Tino Kadewere (Lyon) and Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims) might show up for this month’s AFCON qualifiers despite earlier indications that they won’t.

ZIFA is still in talks with the two clubs over the release of the star duo.

soccer 24 zimbabwe, zwnews