CONTROVERSIAL Tanzania president John Pombe Magufuli is now partially paralyzed and on life support, the country’s exiled opposition leader has alleged.

Tundu Lissu was reportedly told by the country’s Intelligence and Security Service, TISS, that the Covid-19 denier ‘s condition was worsening.

“VP Samia suggested today that the Dictator is sick somewhere. My own sources in TISS say he’s on life support with COVID and paralyzed on one side and from the waist down after a stroke. Tell the people the truth!” Lissu wrote in a tweet posted today, March 15.

Magufuli has not been seen since late February and rumours continue to fester despite Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa disclosing that the president was healthy and working hard in his office behind closed doors.

An unidentified local man has meanwhile been arrested by police over the weekend on charges of spreading false information about the president’s health.

Lissu, who lost the October 2020 presidential election to Magufuli, did not comment on the president’s current location on the back of his tweets of last week that he was not in the country.