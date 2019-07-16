Zim Teacher Works For 3 Packets Of Kapenta/Matemba Per Month (See Payslip)

Prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says that teachers have a right to be angry given the paltry salary which they earn.

This follows the leaking of a teacher’s payslip for the month of July 2019 which shows that a teacher earns a salary equivalent to 3 packets of small dried fish (matemba). Said Chin’ono:

This teacher earned $306 in July. She even had an NSSA contribution deducted. The same NSSA that has turned people like Prisca Mupfumira into millionaires from looting it! This teacher has a right to be angry, a packet of Matemba is $104. She earns three packets of Kapenta/Matemba” said Chin’ono