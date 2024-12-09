Zimbabwean student Nelson Mukuvare died in Australia were he was studying after he had a epileptic episode and did not find help in time and lost his life.

According to the Crime Watch Zimbabwe, his family is looking for any financial support to bring the body home.

Meanwhile, reacting to the post in the comment section, some netizens called on flamboyant businessperson Wicknell Chivayo to chip in.

Chivayo has been giving cars to notable Zimbabwean including musicians and sportsperson.

He recently assisted ailing veteran journalist Geoff Nyarota who was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Zwnews