A Truck driver is reported to have attempted to overtake on a blind spot and veered off the road and overturned along Marondera-Mutare highway.

According to the Children of War Veterans Association, the accident happened yesterday in the afternoon.

No casualties have been reported and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is yet to confirm the development.

In other news, ZRP said it has noted with concern a disturbing viral video circulating on social media, showing a student assaulting another student.

The students are all wearing green tracksuits and the Police has since launched an investigation into the matter.

Zwnews