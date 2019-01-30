ZIM: Robbers shoot 2 female Cross-Border passengers in Zambia bound Kabor Bus

HARARE: A gang of four armed robbers shot and injured two female passengers while robbing a Kabor Bus that was bound for Zambia last night in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe police reported.

The robbery took place last night in Lion’s Den near Chinhoyi.

According to a police report, the robbers disguised themselves as passengers only to pounce on them real passengers after the bus had stopped for a ‘recess’.

The police say that when passengers had disembarked in order to stretch and relieve themselves, the four robbers produced 2 pistols and fire at the driver, who was fortunate enough to survive after the shots missed him. The robbers then fired two more shots which unfortunately hit two female passengers.

With the passengers now in fear for their lives and totally subdued the robbers proceeded to rob them of money and electronic gadgets. The robbers are still to be caught.

agencies