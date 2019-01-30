3 Zimbabwe soldiers rape teenage girl(15) at gunpoint…Leaked ZRP Report

Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have leaked files which show that armed ZNA soldiers have been responsible for widespread human rights which include two murders and the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

The national army’s disgusting acts were were leaked by local police to British publication The Guardian.

Part of the report reads:

In more than a dozen investigation reports shared with the Guardian by police officials frustrated at the apparent impunity of the military, a series of alleged attacks are described, including two murders and the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

All were committed by men wearing army “uniforms” or “carmouflage”, police investigators write – a formula that allows police to avoid making direct accusations against the powerful military.

…in most cases described in the documents seen by the Guardian, the assailants carried automatic weapons, which few people other than soldiers and police possess. The leak of the documents suggests increasing tensions between the military and people within civilian law enforcement agencies.

….A third report describes how a 15-year-old in the town of Chitungwiza, outside Harare, was forced into a park by three men wearing army camouflage and carrying rifles and made to lie on a concrete table where she was raped.

…The documents – which only apply to Harare – do not give a comprehensive view of the extent of the violence associated with the crackdown, which took place across the country. Police were so stretched during the worst of the unrest and violence between 15 and 20 January that no or few reports were filed during this period.

