On this day in 2018, the country’s security forces fired live bullets on Harare residents in the central business district (CBD) following post-election protests.

This was after delays by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in announcing presidential poll results.

Soldiers and anti-riot police were implicated in the scandal which also resulted in serious injuries to dozens more.

The six victims were identified as Challenge Tauro (20) Jealous Chikandira (21) Brian Zhuwawo (26) Ishmael Kumire (41) Gavin-Dean Charles (45) Sylvia Maphosa (53).

Following public outcry and demands for justice from the international community, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed a commission to investigate the issue, chaired by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe; the Kgalema Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry.

Critics has lambasted Mnangagwa saying nothing has been done to the perpetrators despite the commission concluding that security officers were responsible.

The main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change CCC says the ZANU PF government should be held accountable for the killings.

“The Zanu PF government must be held accountable for the loss of six lives and the injury of over 35 individuals, as a result of military actions directed by Mr. Mnangagwa.

“Today, we commemorate the lives of six individuals who tragically lost their lives due to military actions under the direction of Mr. Mnangagwa.

“The Motlanthe Commission, tasked with investigating the incident, made numerous recommendations, including compensation for the affected families and holding those responsible accountable. Regrettably, to this day, no action has been taken to fulfill these recommendations,” says the party.

