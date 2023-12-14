In the past two weeks, Soccer Star of the Year, Qadr Amini, has been lauded as an exemplary footballer, showcasing leadership on the field and commitment to his family. Amini, a devoted Muslim practicing polygamy, proudly celebrated his recent accolades with his two wives, Esther Master and Millicent Ruvimbo Museta.

While hailed for being a positive role model in a sport often marred by scandals, recent images have raised questions about Amini’s personal life. Allegations have emerged from Karen Nyasha Moyanah, claiming that Amini has neglected their six-year-old son, Qasim Amini. Karen revealed that she was young and vulnerable when she fell pregnant at 16, and despite efforts to seek support from Amini, he has reportedly not been actively involved in their child’s life.

Karen asserted that Amini sent her a mere US$30 recently when she sought financial assistance for their son. She highlighted the challenges of being a single parent since 2017, handling responsibilities such as food, rent, clothing, and school fees without support from Amini.

In response to these claims, Amini dismissed Karen’s accusations, labeling her as a “drama queen.” He questioned the timing of her statements, attributing it to his recent accolade as Soccer Star of the Year. Amini suggested that Karen’s comments were unfounded and fueled by personal issues, emphasizing that he is focused on the happiness of his child and dismissing the allegations as drama.