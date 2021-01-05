A Harare based Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP) officer reportedly killed a baby while attempting to beat the child’s mother with a button stick on Monday in the capital, sources say.

The out of control police officer is alleged to have struck the toddler who was strapped to his mother’s back with his truncheon. The baby who is reported to be 9-months-old is alleged to have died instantly, following injuries sustained in the attack

This is to have occurred on Monday, before the first day of the 30-day national lockdown which was imposed by the government in an attempt to curb the spread of the second wave of Covid-19.

The incident reportedly occurred along Second Street as the police officer was trying to disperse people from an illegal pick and drop point for Harare to Bindura commuters. No names have been made public yet.

A video is going viral on social media which shows the grieving mother holding the dead baby in one hand while holding the police officer in the other. The police officer appears to be trying to free himself from her grip, while a crowd has gathered, ostensibly to effect a citizen’s arrest on the overzealous police officer.

Commenting on the issue, MDC Alliance official Fadzayi Mahere said the unconstitutional use of violence must end:

A police officer beat a woman who was carrying a baby on her back. His baton stick hit the baby on its head & the baby died. This is tragic and heart-breaking.

The unconstitutional culture of violence and the use of disproportionate force by the Police must fall. The officer must be brought to book. We need new leaders.

An angry social media user said the crowd should have death with the rogue officer:

A law enforcement agent who have no regards for human life, thinks every problem can be solved by violence is a thug. We can’t have thugs masquerading as police officers. That murderer deserves a death penalty. The mob should have finished him by the way.

ZRP head office did not respond when Zwnews.com asked them to comment on the sad incident which comes at a time when young children have been on the receiving end of violent crime committed by feuding parents, ritualists and security forces. Yesterday we reported the barbaric killing of two minors by their medical doctor father after he fought with their mother in Chiredzi.

In two separate incidences, 6 minors were axed by their biological mothers following heated arguments with the children’s fathers. Some observers say thousands of Zimbabweans may be suffering from undiagnosed mental illnesses which make them unpredictable and prone to extreme violence against fellow citizens, friends and families.

There is also a spate of bizarre rituals like the killing of minors and harvesting of body parts which are sold for money making rituals in South Africa.

Vanehama mapurisa udzai hama dzenyu dziite dzungu shoma please.

A police officer in Bindura arova mukadzi nemboma,akabva auraya mwana anga ari kumusana.@PoliceZimbabwe who said people should be beaten, can't you take people to the station

This is bad💔💔 pic.twitter.com/UTVAUxsUXW — Alice Tsungu (@TsunguAlice) January 5, 2021

zwnews