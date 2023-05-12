Nurses have voiced their grievances about being unable to access loans due to their inadequate salaries. They argue that without receiving payment in United States dollars, it will become increasingly challenging for them to continue working in the country. The Health Services Board has reported that a minimum of 4,000 healthcare professionals have left the country since 2021.

During a session with the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care, healthcare workers expressed their concerns about their welfare. Allan Nyamupinga, a representative of nurses at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, highlighted salary-related issues as their primary concern. He stated that their salaries are denominated in the local currency, with the current amount being $45,000, which is deemed insufficient. However, they do receive United States dollar allowances like other civil servants.

Considering the prevailing black market rate of approximately US$1: $2,700, this means that nurses might be earning less than US$20. Nyamupinga emphasized the urgent need to raise their local salary component to a reasonable level. He explained that their current income is far too low to cover their expenses, even though they receive a transport allowance of $7,000 and a uniform allowance. The situation is dire for nurses, as they are unable to secure bank loans due to their local currency salaries.

Lucas Sharara, the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Nursing Association Harare provincial chapter, suggested that reverting to the 2018 salary structure could serve as a starting point to prevent nurses from leaving the country. He also criticized the Nursing Council Board for creating obstacles for healthcare workers.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who also serves as the Health Minister, has faced accusations of suppressing dissent in the health sector regarding welfare issues. In 2018, Chiwenga gained international attention by dismissing all striking nurses. Recently, he hinted at implementing a law that would prohibit foreign nations from hiring healthcare workers from Zimbabwe. newsday