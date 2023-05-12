A violent incident occurred in Mayo, Makoni, when a 28-year-old man suspected his 52-year-old wife of having an affair with another villager. In a fit of rage, the man, identified as Phillip Mufapaire, allegedly stoned the suspected suitor to death after initially punching him and attacking him with a brick.

The victim, Tichaona Karongwe, suffered severe injuries and was swiftly transported to Nhowe Mission Hospital in the neighboring Mashonaland East Province. Tragically, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Confirming the incident, Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Norbert Muzondo stated that the altercation took place in Makamba Village, under the jurisdiction of Chief Chikore.

“On May 6, Mufapaire from Makamba Village engaged in an altercation with Karongwe, whom he accused of being romantically involved with his wife, Agnes Fondishi. The argument escalated into a physical fight, with Mufapaire overpowering Karongwe. Fondishi, upon hearing the commotion, intervened and witnessed Mufapaire attacking the helpless Karongwe,” explained Inspector Muzondo.

Fondishi promptly alerted the neighbors, who rushed to the scene. Some members of the public managed to apprehend Mufapaire while others urgently transported Karongwe to Nhowe Mission Hospital. Regrettably, Karongwe succumbed to his injuries before reaching the medical facility.

Inspector Muzondo further revealed that Mufapaire confessed to his suspicions of an affair between Karongwe and his wife during police questioning. He emphasized the importance of resolving conflicts through peaceful dialogue and urged individuals to seek amicable resolutions to their disputes.

The incident serves as a reminder of the need for non-violent methods of conflict resolution within communities.