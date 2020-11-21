Moana’s father has attracted unwanted attention to himself after he attacked Kutongwa Kwaro singer Jah Prayzah for pulling a no show following the death of his daughter.

Reacting to this, Zimbabwe Deputy Chief Secretary in the office of the president and cabinet, George Charamba warned the late socialite, Moana’s father, Ishmael Amuli against being carried away saying sympathy he has been getting since the beginning of the feud with his ex-wife will soon vanish.

Charamba was commenting on a video in which Moana’s father accused Jah Prayzah of not consoling him over the loss of his daughter despite his daughter(Moana) featuring in his video.

“The old man is beginning to get carried away; the less said, the more sympathy given!!!!” said Charamba.

Moana’s father has a point though! He alleges that the singer gave him a cold shoulder when he turned up to give his condolences.

Haana kana kundibata maoko asi ndaivepo( he did not say condolences to me, I was there when he visited).

The Moana funeral and burial drama keeps getting better and better as the days go by. Family secrets are being exposed, tense situations being scene and some crazy funny moments too. Truly Moana’s funeral has been a drama we will continue to talk about for years to come.

So much has happened about her funeral yet she is to be buried. Her burial drama has moved to court as his parents continue to clash over burial way and site. Now her father Ishamel who is at the centre of all the drama has accused Jah Prayzah as disrespecting person as he did not bother to send a condolence message to him.

The dispute over the body of Moana has stalled burial arrangements as both mother and father seek to have control over funeral programme.

Moana died in a car accident that has claimed Genius Kadungure popularly known as Ginimbi in social circles.

Moana's father blasts Jah Prayzah, George Charamba gives him a warning..LATEST

