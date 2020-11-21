The late Ginimbi’s US$500 000 Rolls-Royce was not insured. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said Ginimbi’s vehicle had not been insured and did not have a Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) licence.

The late socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s posh US$500 000 Rolls-Royce Wraith was not insured, police have said.

“Records obtained by the police in the on-going investigations into the fatal road traffic accident show that the vehicle had been registered through Central Vehicle Registry and obtained personalised number plates,” he said. “The records also indicate that the vehicle had not been insured or obtained a Zinara licence. The police is still conducting investigations into the fatal road traffic accident.”

Ginimbi died in the horror car crash, which also claimed his friends fitness trainer-turnedvideo vixen Michelle “Mimi Moana” Amuli, Malawian fugitive Limumba Karim and Mozambican model and socialite Alichia Adams, two weeks ago. The accident occurred along Borrowdale Road in Harare in the early hours of November 8, when a speeding Ginimbi overtook two cars before ramming into Lucky Chikwanda’s car.

The Rolls-Royce Wraith skidded off the road and crashed into a tree before bursting into a ball of flames, and consuming all Ginimbi’s friends. Ginimbi was last Saturday buried at his multimillion-dollar mansion in Domboshava at a funeral one could mistake for a party.

Now the driver of the Honda Fit involved in the accident with Ginimbi’s car, Lucky Chikwanda wants to claim damages. Lawyers say he is entitled to institute claims for damages that include his smashed vehicle and medical expenses. Chikwanda, who was left counting losses, told NewsDay Weekender Life & Style that he had paid his medical bills, but was worried about how he would get his damaged car back on the road again.

“Police are saying Ginimbi had no insurance and my car was on third part and not full cover,” he said. “The car’s front was badly damaged, the engine splintered and buying a new car will be the best.”

Ginimbi’s US$500 000 Rolls-Royce was not insured, Honda Fit driver demands payment

