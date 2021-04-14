SPORTS AND RECREATION COMMISSION

MEDIA STATEMENT

BANNING OF HEATH STREAK FROM ALL FORMS OF CRICKET BY THE INTERNATIONAL CRICKET COUNCIL.

The Ministry of Youth Sports, Art & Recreation (‘the Ministry’) and the Sports And Recreation Commission (‘SRC) have been notified of the International Cricket Council’s decision to ban former Zimbabwe cricket captain and coach, HEATH STREAK, from cricket. for EIGHT years after he accepted five charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

The Ministry has requested the National Prosecuting Authority to ascertain whether any of the criminal laws in Zimbabwe, particularly those relating to corruption, have been breached by Heath Streak in order that appropriate action is also taken locally by the NPA.

The public is advised that the Sports Integrity bill is under consideration with the Attorney-General’s Office after Cabinet approved of the principles thereof last year. The purpose of the final bill, once enacted into law, Is to provide for clearly defined criminal offences as relating to sport in Zimbabwe.

It remains the Ministry and SRC’S position that there is zero tolerance for corruption and bad governance in our sport and all such instances of corruption are hereby condemned in the strongest possible terms. In this respect, the decision of the ICC in relation to the banning of HEATH STREAK is fully supported and endorsed.

By order of the Board.

G. N. Mlotshwa

Chairman

14th April 2021