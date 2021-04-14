MDC Alliance MP for Harare East Tendai Biti is heading back to parliament.

This comes after a High Court judge Wednesday dismissed the top legislator’s purported recall and those of five other party legislators who were once members of the People’s Democratic Party.

In his ruling, Justice Amy Tsanga found the man who initiated the recall was not the legitimate member of the PDP.

In March this year, Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda announced the expulsion of Biti, William Madzimure of Kambuzuma, Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo), Kucaca Ivumile Phulu (Nkulumane), Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula) and Regai Tsunga (Mutasa South).

This was after Benjamin Rukanda, who claimed to be PDP secretary-general, wrote to the Speaker advising that the six had ceased to represent their party.

-New Zimbabwe