What happened to Lovemore Hove

Lovemore Hove, aged 26, also known as Baba Praise was scalded with boiling oil on 22 December early morning by his wife. This happened while he was in bed. He died at Sebokeng Hospital, in Gauteng on December 27th.

According to Lovemore, the couple was sleeping and his wife got up after midnight and started to walk about telling her husband she wanted to give give him a massage since she did not feel like sleeping. He was then asked to sleep on his stomach facing down so she can massage his back.

Moments later, the wife then poured a big boiling pot of cooking oil over his whole body and fled from the house locking the main gate with a new lock that the husband has not used before.

The victim went to the bathroom to cool himself with cold water before using his mobile phone to call security guards in the neighbourhood who came and cut the keys to gain entrance.

Lovemore was extensively burnt and had lost his mind by the time of his death. This was verified by an audio seen by zwnews.com

Family members say the two, who often wore matching clothes, have been having marital problems but Lovemore “really loved and cared for his wife.”

Before he deteriorated, Lovemore managed to tell his relatives what happened to him in their house before and after the incident.

The incident happened in Sebokeng. Sebokeng locally called Zweni by residents, is a well developed township in the Emfuleni Local Municipality in southern Gauteng, South Africa near the industrial cities of Vanderbijlpark and Vereeniging in Gauteng. Nearest big city is Pretoria.

