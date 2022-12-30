FOUR passengers had a nightmarish festive season after they were robbed of US$6 000 by gun-wielding robbers who had offered them a lift at Sakubva Swimming Pool Bus Stop.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Norbert Muzondo confirmed the robbery and said the passengers, among them Mr Nicholas Rukeanha (52) of Chitungwiza, were asked to surrender cash and other valuables that included clothes, cellphones and a satchel.

“Mr Rukeanha boarded a Toyota Wish at Sakubva Swimming Pool heading to Birchenough Bridge. The car had five passengers on board excluding the driver.

“The driver drove towards Zimunya Township and upon reaching a service station along the road, he observed that the road he wanted to use was closed. He returned to the main road and upon approaching Muradzikwa Turn-off, he drove towards Bauline Abattoir and stopped the vehicle.

“One of the passengers, who turned out to be an armed robber, ordered Mr Rukeanha and other passengers to surrender all their possessions. He produced a CZ pistol and fired a warning shot.

“The complainants surrendered cash amounting to US$6 000 and two cellphones and a satchel with various clothes, all valued at US$523. The complainants were forced out of the vehicle before the two suspects drove off,” said Inspector Muzondo.

He appealed to members of the public with information leading to the arrest of the suspects to contact their nearest police station.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched for six gun-toting robbers who pounced on a shop at Shamhu Business Centre in Odzi and made good their escape with cash and property worth US$840.

“The robbers found four workers who were at the shop having supper. One of the accused who was armed with a pistol and wearing a pair of black jeans trousers and a black jacket, ordered everyone who was in the shop to lie down.

‘‘He fired a warning shot at the roof truss. The other suspects demanded cash, before grabbing all the cash and a cash box, all valued at US$840.

“They locked the workers inside the building before vanishing with the loot. Nothing was recovered. The workers later managed to open the doors and made a report to the police,” said Inspector Muzondo.

manica post