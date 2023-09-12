0 0

A Marondera married man whose joystick was allegedly cut off by his lover, has come forward to refute some of the claims circulating on social media, shedding light on the harrowing events that transpired.

Using social media, Tomula Mandaza, the man identified as the victim in this startling case, has become an instant celebrity and has been using hospital time to entertain his new legion of followers, mainly women, telling them he will be back in action soon as the situation is not as bad as what is being shared online.

He now has thousands of followers who joined after his bedroom disaster was published.

He also shared pictures of himself in hospital.

However, curious and concerned social media users flooded the comments section, inquiring about the gruesome incident, some even daring to ask about the extent of his injuries and the number of stitches required.

In response, Tomula Mandaza vehemently denied the widespread claims that his bedroom gun will never fire again. He reassured everyone that he was in good health and essentially the same as before the incident, highlighting the exaggerations on social media.

“Team ini nditori boe ini zvandanga ndri ndozvandri murikumhanya neSocial Media zvakadhakwa,” he wrote, addressing the exaggerations.

Reactions:

Nonoe Tinenyasha Sibanda: Muchibuda muchipatara munoripa mukadzi musiye chihure

Tafadzwa Kudzai: Mai vachagara kumba ikoko hameno chihule hachina menduru zvautori murume akasvika

Tanaka Nhutu: Regai varume muchekwe zvombo munohura zvosemesa apa unenge unemukdz akagona akacheka dai akacheka musoro wayo unotunda iwowo kkkkkkkkkkkk

Regina Danels Kettinah Anonhuwa: Kkkkkkkk makadiko vekuchekwa mbolis zvino ichiine power iyoyo chihure waichinyanya ex wangu zvino zvawaiti tidzokerana ini ndoda kucheka ma***nde ogaa

Caroline Munyori: Zvirisei zvombo zvakasara nhai ?

Charity Chibaya: Nyaya yako ndatoiwona muma group eku Malawi vachinyepa zvavo

Percie Kgatsho: Yaakumira here Tomula ?? Hope waka tendeuka .

Rumbidzai Zumbika: Ini ndirikutouya ndoda kuona kuti chokwadi uchinazvo here kana kuti zvakachekwa zveshuwa.

The Zimbabwe story is also trending in Malawi

Victim takes selfies from hospital