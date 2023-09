0 0

The Zimbabwe Republic Police ZRP has confirmed the arrest of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament for Sunningdale, Maureen Kademaunga on attempted murder and malicious damage to property allegations.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Kademaunga was arrested along with two others for the same offences.

However, the main opposition party CCC says its members are being persecuted.

Zwnews