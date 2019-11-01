Zim man hospitalised after being attacked by horny donkey

In a bizarre incident that has sent tongues wagging in Zimuto Village, Chivi district, Masvingo, a 28-year-old man was left nursing injuries after he was bitten by a donkey while trying to restrain the donkey from mating.

Felix Munyuki sustained serious injuries, and had to be rushed to the clinic following the incident.

A witness and Munyuki’s close friend, Musiiwa Musiiwa, confirmed the incident saying the victim was receiving medical treatment.

“We were on our way to a nearby school where a food relief programme was being launched, and we were using a scotch cart. Along the way, the donkey in question started following as it wanted to mate with one of the donkeys that was pulling the cart.

“After realising that, we decided to chase the donkey away as it was going to disturb the other donkeys.

The donkey, however, kept coming back and Munyuki decided to chase it away using a whip. The donkey would have none of it, and it retaliated by biting him hard on the shoulder before taking off. He sustained a deep cut,” said Musiiwa.

He said after he incident, Munyuki was quickly rushed to a clinic where he was treated.

“We quickly took him to the clinic and he was given an injection and pain killers before being referred to Chivi General Hospital, where he is currently being treated for rabies.”

