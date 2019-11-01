Drama as man attempts suicide after live-in thigh vendor dumps him

THERE was drama in Chipinge’s Gaza high-density suburb on Monday night when a local man attempted to commit suicide following a heated dispute with his live-in girlfriend.

Scores of residents jostled to catch a glimpse of Collen Dheka who had to be rescued by neighbours after he attempted to take his own life. Neighbours had to provide first aid to Dheka, who is currently in a civil partnership with famous lady of night, after he had tied himself with a mosquito net.

Though efforts to get a comment from Dheka and his girlfriend were fruitless, a witness Mr Zivanai Sithole confirmed the incident. The Manica Post crew also attended the scene.

Mr Sithole said Dheka had a misunderstanding with his concubine only identified as Mai Dee.

“Dheka was taking wise water at a popular drinking place in the hood with his friends. After sometimes he left the beer hall and went home around 10pm.

“Upon arriving home, he had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend over an undisclosed sum of the money spent on alcohol,” he said

“Dheka then went into his bedroom and tied himself with a mosquito net on a roof truss,” he said.

His girl friend, who had gone to bath, returned only to discover that Dheka hanging from the truss and screamed for help. Neighbours then rushed to the scene and rescued the man through first aid. The two have a long standing dispute and the woman is allegedly trying to part ways with Dheka. Dheka once attempted to kill the woman,” he added.

Chipinge district deputy police spokesperson Sergeant Patience Guta said the matter was not reported to police.