Reports from South Africa indicate that a 44-year old Zimbabwean man who illegally smuggled explosives into the Sadc economic powerhouse will now spend the next 15 years behind bars after he was convicted of the crime.

The man, Wilfred Motsi Nhamo was sentenced at the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

According to Hawks spokesperson, Captain Matimba Maluleke, Nhamo was arrested on May 30 last year at Beitbridge following information that he was smuggling explosives from Zimbabwe into South Africa.