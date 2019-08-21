Zim man commits suicide over daughter’s lobola

A Chinhoyi man has died a bitter man through hanging on a tree on reports that his daughter had died without him enjoying lobola payment.

Mashonaland West Police Spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara said Gift Muzamarunya from Machingauta village Chihota farm Muvami area received information on August 11 to the effect that his daughter had passed on at Chinhoyi provincial hospital.

Upon receiving the information he told his neighbour Portifa Kadyamatimba that he was going to commit suicide because his daughter had died before he received lobola.

The late then proceeded to an unknown destination only to be found hanging on a tree after the neighbour had alerted his wife about what he had said leading to his search.

A police report was made at Chinhoyi police rural and investigations are underway.

Inspector Mabgweazara urged people to consider serious counselling when they encounter certain issues to avoid unnecessary loss of life.