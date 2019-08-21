Zim police seal off border to catch fleeing Mphoko

The Zimbabwe Government has launched a manhunt for former Deputy President Mr Phelekezela Mphoko, who reportedly fled from anti-corruption investigators(ZACC) on Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement agents, have ‘sealed’ the country’s borders to ensure Mphoko does not flee to other countries and seek refuge.

ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure confirmed the latest developments:

“The position remains the same and Mr Mphoko’s whereabouts are still not known. Our officers are still on the ground looking for him. “We are working closely with other law enforcement agents on the case and we have since alerted all the border posts to prevent his escape.”

On Monday Mphoko sped off in movie style fashion from the police offices where he had agreed to come in for questioning.

He is being accused of criminal abuse of office after he unlawfully instructed junior police officers to release from cells, former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) acting chief executive Moses Juma.