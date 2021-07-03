The country registered 33 deaths, in the last 24 hours, 11 of these were recorded in Harare alone.

Zimbabwe also recorded 1 442 new cases of Covid-19 during the period under review.

Mesnwhile, the sharp increase in infections indicates that the country has recorded more cases in the first two days of July than it registered in February, March, April or May.

Apparently, Minister of Home Affairs, Kazembe Kazembe yesterday warned that the country’s ‘dreaded’ security forces will be deployed to enforce Covid 19 regulations.

He warned that they will be no sacred cows as the security forces will deal with violators without fear or favour.

These forces have since been known for being brutal in their approach.

In the previous lockdown, the security forces were accused of harassing citizens and at times demanding bribes from alleged offenders.

The forces even brutalised members of the media despite them classified as providers of essential services, allowed to move from one place to the other provided they adhere to health measures and precautions.

At times members of the press were reportedly attacked for filming security forces brutality against citizens.

In such instances the journalists would be forced to delete footage from their cameras.

