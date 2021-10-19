Zimbabwean legend Cara Black has been nominated for induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Fans have been invited to vote for her.

She was a world No. 1 doubles player and predominantly a doubles specialist throughout her professional career, winning 60 titles.

Black held the No. 1 ranking for 163 weeks, and spent 569 weeks inside the world top-10.

She was a five-time major doubles champion winning three titles at Wimbledon, as well as trophies at the Australian Open and the US Open.

Black also won five mixed doubles major titles and is one of three women in history (Open Era,since 1968) to have a achieved a career Grand Slam in mixed doubles. Black hails from a tennis family, and she partnered with her brother Wayne for two of her mixed doubles major titles.

Newshawks