PICTURES: GUGU NCUBE “Welshman Ncube’s daughter” arrested over Naked DEMO in SA

Zim Lady Arrested While Protesting Without Clothes in Pretoria, South Africa

MDC Deputy President Welshman Ncube’s daughter Gugu Ncube on Wednesday march to Union Buildings South Africa where she staged a one-person protest against sexual abuse before she was arrested.

Gugu Ncube demonstrated outside the seat of government after claiming she had suffered abuse at the hands of the University of South Africa (Unisa) and the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Ncube claims her boss at a former Unisa-sponsored centre had asked her for sexual favours in exchange for her keeping her job. She said claims that the she had resigned were false.

When asked why she had decided on a naked protest, Ncube said she had “nothing more to protect”.

“Nudity is a sign of my dignity that l have been stripped of. I have nothing more to protect. My dignity is gone.”

She wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to takes note of this alleged abuse.

Ncube said she was manhandled after reporting her boss to the police.

