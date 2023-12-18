Disqualified 2023 presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere says coup governments never work for the good of the people.

He says Zimbabwe is captured by about five people who think everyone else owe them.

“Coup government does not work and will never work. The country is captured by a cabal of about 5 people who think everyone owes them,” he says.

Kasukuwere is on record saying he would deal with President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his’cabal.’

Mnangagwa outclassed Kasukuwere and his team Generation 40 when he toppled late former President Robert Mugabe through a assisted military coup.

Zwnews