Zimbabwe says cotton production for 2020/21 agricultural season is likely to surpass 150 000 tonnes.

This would be the highest yield in nearly 5yrs.

Cottco, the country’s cotton marketing company attributes this to increased inputs subsidies & good rains.

Cottco said its production for this yr is expected to increase by 82% from 83000 a yr ago to 150000 tonnes.

This company also run and manages the Presidential Input Scheme.

Meanwhile, over the years, cotton has been one of the forex earners along with tobacco.

However, Zimbabwe has not been realising much as it has been exporting cotton in its raw form with not value addition.

Zwnews