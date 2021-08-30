The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Tatenda Chimbarara (20) in connection with a case of theft of copper cables on 29 August 2021 which occurred at Pfupajena, Chegutu.

The suspect was electrocuted whilst draining transformer oil and sustained electrical burns.

Meanwhile, vandalising the country’s power utility, the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority property is a punishable offence. It attracts a lengthy prison term.

Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the discovery of a human foetus at Sotshongane Flats, Nguboyenja on 29/08/21.

The foetus was discovered by a plumber working on the blocked drainage system.

In yet another unrelated matter, ZRP on 28/08/21 arrested 140 people for illegal border crossing in Beitbridge, Mukumbura and Nyamapanda.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested for smuggling on the same day at Plumtree Border Post.

Zwnews