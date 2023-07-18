Philanthropist and Zimbabwean First Lady Auxilla Mnangagwa was recently named the 2023 Global Education Leadership Award winner by Cambridge International Education Conference.

She received a shield from Jesus College Cambridge -UK in recognition of her contribution to education.

Last year, Dr Auxilla Mnangagwa came out tops among international philanthropists and was duly honoured in the “health of the nation” category during the “#Wearetogether Awards” in recognition of her philanthropic work at a glittering ceremony in Russia presided over by the country’s President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian volunteer community came up with the initiative to encourage everyone who supports those in need around the world and to commend them for their great contribution to solve important humanitarian problems.

In her category were 3 400 applications from 85 regions in Russia and 78 applications from 32 countries around the world, including 21 from Africa.

Angel of Hope patron First Lady Dr Mnangagwa received her award which was handed over by Russian Federation Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova as the winner in the Health of the Nation category during the #We are together Awards in recognition of her philanthropic works in Moscow.

Zwnews