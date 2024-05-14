Former CAPS United captain and Warriors defender Tapiwa Kumbuyani has died.

Kumbuyani died aged 41 at his Gweru home on Sunday with reports linking his death to a liver cancer ailment, according to ZimLive.

In a statement shared on X, CAPS United Football Club said Kumbuyani’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of players and fans alike. It said:

Rest in peace former captain and legend Tapiwa Kumbuyani. Your passing leaves a void in the hearts of all who admired your skills on the field, and your spirit off it.

“Your contributions to the game will never be forgotten, and your legacy will continue to inspire future generations of players and fans alike.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with your loved ones during this difficult time.”

The late former defender also played for Chapungu, Hwange, Blue Rangers, Monomotapa, How Mine and Bantu Rovers.

Kumbuyani played for Makepekepe from 2011 to 2014. He retired from playing football in 2019.

The Premier Soccer League also expressed sorrow over Kumbuyani’s untimely passing. It said in a statement:

The Premier Soccer League is deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of an esteemed former footballer, Tapiwa Kumbuyani.

Kumbuyani was not just a player, he was an embodiment of talent, passion, and sportsmanship. His contributions to the sport and our league will forever be cherished.

The PSL extends its heartfelt condolences to the Kumbuyani family, friends, former teammates, and the entire football fraternity during this time of profound loss.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all who had the privilege of knowing and admiring his remarkable talent and character.

As we mourn the loss of Tapiwa, let us also celebrate the moments of joy and inspiration he brought to the beautiful game. May his soul rest in peace.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) also posted on X:

A warrior has fallen. We join Zimbabwe’s football family in mourning the sad loss of Tapiwa Kumbuyani. Your contribution to our game will not be forgotten. Thanks for the memories.

The late former defender played for the Warriors and made seven appearances for the national team.