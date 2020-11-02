Zimbabwe today joins the world celebrate International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, with calls to end harassment of media practitioners going about their daily duties.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean government official spokesman Nick Mangwana said authorities initially made a mistake by not classifying journalism during the first Covid-19 pandemic stages as an essential service.

He added that as a result, journalists were inconvenienced and harassed while carrying out their duties.

Sipho Mokone, new parliamentary portfolio media committee chair, said impunity against journalists must end, while reforms are needed.

Apparently, Zimbabwe police spokesman Paul Nyathi said law enforcements “condemn any form of attacks on journalists”.

He was speaking at the International Day to End Impunity on Crimes against Journalists event at the Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare attended by media, MPs and govt officials.

no