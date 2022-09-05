Zimbabwe’s talismanic batsman Sikandar Raza has been nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Player of the Month Award for August.

He has been in terrific form for the Chevrons, grabbing victory from the jaws of defeat much to the delight of fans who had lost faith.

Raza is enjoying a memorable year, with August being no different.

He scored three centuries while playing against India and Bangladesh.

Interestingly, all three tons came when Zimbabwe were in troubled waters, but the 36-year-old came to the rescue, helping clinch two victories.

Newshawks