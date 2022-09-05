ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mbembesi arrested Andrew Jackson (50) for killing his daughter, Mary Jackson, aged five years, at Sojini Village, Mbembesi.

The suspect confessed that he took the minor from the mother and killed her before trying to conceal the heinous act by dumping the body along Harare- Bulawayo Road.

The reason as to why he killed his daughter, is yet to be established.

Meanwhile, On 03 September 2022, ZRP Kamative recorded a suspected murder case where the body of Mecksen Mudenda (52) was found with three stab wounds on the face and head near Chinengo B/Centre, Binga.

Zwnews