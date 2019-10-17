Zim bans house construction in Harare South

The Zimbabwe government has ordered Harare South residents to stop all developments in the area with immediate effect to pave way for proper planning.

A public notice by the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing reads:

Notice is hereby given to all residents of Harare peri-urban to immediately stop all construction in the Harare South area. This decision has been precipitated by the mushrooming of developments on unplanned areas that include wetlands, institutional stands, commercial sites, roads, open spaces and buffer areas, among others.

The Ministry advised members of the public to first verify with the City of Harare or with the Ministry itself before entering into any land-related transactions.

Harare South MP Tongai Mnangagwa said that land barons were taking advantage of residents and he pledged to relocate those who are on wrong sites.