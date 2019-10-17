MDC MP rapes, Impregnates form 6 girl

An MDC Alliance Member of Parliament, Anele Ndebele, who represents Magwegwe Constituency in Bulawayo, has been arrested for allegedly r_ping and impregnating an Upper Six pupil who learns at a school in Kezi, Matabeleland South Province.

Ndebele’s arrest was confirmed by national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Wednesday. He said:

I can confirm that we received a rape report against a 47-year-old male who is a politician. He is a member of the House of Assembly for Magwegwe Constituency. The victim, in this case, is a minor therefore I cannot divulge further details. The matter is under investigation and the accused is assisting us with investigations.

The accused reportedly r_ped the girl in April and May this year after he had offered to pay for her school holiday lessons.

He would give the pupil some money in both South African rand and RTGS dollars after every encounter. The pupil reported the matter to the police after she discovered that she was pregnant.

state media