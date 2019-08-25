ZIM ACCIDENT: Malawians killed, injured, SA bus ‘Africa Link Coach’ crashes

A cross border South African registered bus, Africa Link Coach, was involved in an accident in Zimbabwe that killed five passengers and left scores of other people seriously injured.

The accident happened yesterday evening in Rutenga, Mwenezi along the Harare Beitbridge highway.

The bus was travelling to South Africa and had on board passengers of Malawian nationality.

The injured have been rushed to Neshuro Hospital.

It was initially reported that 20 people had lost thier lives in the accident.

Posting on twitter a local paper said:

About 20 passengers feared dead as cross-border bus gets involved in an accident this evening at Rutenga, Mwenezi district, along the Harare-Beitbridge highway. African Link coach, South Africa – registered. Five confirmed dead so far, several seriously injured. Casualties rushed to Neshuro Hospital. The bus was SA-bound with people of Malawian nationality on board.