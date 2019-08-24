Ailing General Chiwenga returns to Zimbabwe?

Reports that circulated on Saturday said VP Chiwenga is back in Zimbabwe in the company of a Chinese medical expert who is attending to him.

Chiwenga was airlifted to China in July from South Africa after his sickness worsened.

The feared former General of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces became sick in November 2017 after his troops overthrew President Robert Mugabe.

However Presidential spokesman George Charamba has reportedly poured cold water on circulating reports that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has returned from China.

Online media portal Zimlive says Chiwenga spoke to President Emmerson Mnangagwa by phone on Monday.

According to Charamba the VP is continuing treatment in China.