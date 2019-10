Accident Alert: Mandeep, Govasberg In Head-On Collision Between Redcliff And Gweru TollGate

There are reports that an unconfirmed number of people have been seriously injured after a Mandeep bus and Govasburg bus were involved in a head-on-collision collission along the Gweru-Kwekwe road on the 40km mark.

Police are yet to release an official statement confirming casualties and injuries.